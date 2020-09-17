Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett Make 2020 ACM Awards History By Tying for Entertainer of the Year

Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett just made history at the 2020 ACM Awards.

The country singers had one unforgettable night during the star-studded ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 16. Closing things out with a bang, Carrie and Thomas both took home the award for Entertainer of the Year for the first time ever.

"And the winner of the ACM Entertainer of the Year is... We have a tie," host Keith Urban said in astonishment. "This has got too got to be a first... I don't know if I am going to get... I have never heard of it."

Of the trailblazing moment, both Carrie and Thomas shared their excitement with a heartwarming acceptance speech.

"Oh my goodness gracious. What is happening right now? Thank you to the Lord, Jesus Christ..." Thomas began, "Thank you so much to my wife, my baby girls who are watching this right now."

Carrie added, "2020 man! Thank you. God so much. All glory to God. Thank you to the ACM for putting me in such incredible company. I am more than happy to share this with Thomas Rhett."

Not only did Carrie make history with Thomas but she is the only woman to ever earn three Entertainer of the Year awards and she was the only female nominated in the category. Luke Bryan, Eric Church and Luke Combs were also nominated in the category.