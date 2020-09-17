Maren Morris Delivers Must-See 2020 ACM Awards Performance 5 Months After Giving Birth

It's a big night for mama!

During Wednesday evening's 2020 ACM Awards, new mom Maren Morris took to the stage in one of her first performances since welcoming her first child with husband Ryan Hurd.

Wearing Versace, the 30-year-old glowed as she performed "To Hell and Back" from her album GIRL inside Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.

"She is wearing one of my favorite looks from the runway, as once she put it on, she knew this was it!" Maren's stylist Dani Michelle told E! News. "For her performance, we wanted to play off the warm lights and this long-sleeve silhouette really let her be able to focus on the performance while still feeling fabulous."

It's a big award show for the country singer who was nominated in several categories including Female Artist of the Year and Music Event of the Year thanks to her "Fooled Around And Fell In Love" collaboration with Miranda Lambert and other female stars.

And while awards and recognition is something Maren appreciates, becoming a mom has brought a whole new level of happiness to the musician.