Saturday Night Live Adds Jim Carrey as Joe Biden and 3 New Cast Members for Season 46

SNL is revving up to go live once again for season 46, but there are a few changes afoot.

The biggest news is that Jim Carrey is joining the show as Joe Biden. He'll presumably be facing off in debate and election sketches against Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump.

In an interview with Vulture, SNL creator Lorne Michaels confirmed that Maya Rudolph will also be back as Kamala Harris and current cast member Beck Bennett will continue to play Mike Pence.

The entire current cast will be returning in some fashion while also welcoming three new cast members: actor and comedian Lauren Holt, comedian and TV writer Punkie Johnson and current SNL staff writer Andrew Dismukes.