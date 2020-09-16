Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Among the Stars Appearing in ABC's Time100 Special

TIME's annual list of the 100 Most Influential People is heading to broadcast TV for the first time ever and it's bringing with it some seriously influential talent.

In a new promo, exclusive to E! News, you can get a look at some of the stars who will be making appearances during the upcoming special, and you likely won't be disappointed. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make the list alongside stars Trevor Noah, Sandra Oh, Kumail Nanjiani and John Legend, just to name a few.

The special will reveal the full list of 100 influential people in what ABC calls "an entertainment-filled inside look at the leaders, creators and everyday heroes comprising the 2020 list ahead of its TIME print debut."

The list will go live on TIME's website when the special airs on Sept. 22 and the full TIME100 issue of the magazine will be available on newsstands on Friday, Sept. 25.