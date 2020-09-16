Dyson's New Airwrap Attachments Will Curl, Volumize and Smooth Your Mane

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're the proud owner of a Dyson Airwrap styler, we have good news for you: Dyson just released a bunch of new attachments to help you get your best hair ever!
Dyson set out to expand their range of attachments to cater to the needs of more hair types, now offering a larger range of barrels, a volumizing brush and smoothing brush attachments that will work wonders for long hair, short hair, curly and coarse hair, and even straight and fine hair. And the best part? They're available now!
So if you're ready to get a salon-quality blow-out with tools customized for your specific hair needs, shop the new attachments below!
Dyson Airwrap 0.8-inch Airwrap Barrel
This longer, thinner version of the 1.2-inch barrels are engineered to give your hair a tighter curl and enhance curl retention, especially for those with super straight or fine hair. But it also works well for curly or coarse hair, and lengths from long to short.
Dyson Airwrap 1.2-inch and 1.6-inch Airwrap Long Barrels
While your Dyson Airwrap Complete comes with 1.2-inch and 1.6-inch-wide barrels, these are longer so those with longer hair can create voluminous curls or waves. The 1.2-inch long works best with curly, coarse, straight or fine hair, while the 1.6-inch long works best for curly or coarse hair.
Dyson Airwrap Small Round Volumizing Brush
You're definitely going to want this attachment if you have short hair, or cut yourself some quarantine bangs over the last six months. The Small Round Volumizing Brush gives your hair body by directing air into your hair, while the bristles create tension to shape your hair as it dries. The result? Smooth style with volume. This attachment works best for straight, fine and short hair.
Dyson Airwrap Small Firm and Soft Smoothing Brushes
If you have trouble taming your shorter, coarser hair, these brushes were made for you. The Small Firm Brush works best for styling curly or coarse hair, and short hair... but it can also be used on straight, fine or long hair, depending on your styling needs. Meanwhile, the Small Soft Brush works for straight or fine hair and short hair, but it can also be used on long hair.
