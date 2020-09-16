Paris Hilton Reveals Why She Turned Down The Hills Reboot

Lets just say, it was not so hot.

If you want the whole truth and nothing but the truth, just ask Paris Hilton. The socialite and reality star is always one to give her honest side of the story when it comes to rumors and pop culture history, and she didn't hold back when talking to Andy Cohen on the most recent episode of Watch What Happens Live.

The star was joined by Today show host Jenna Bush Hager on the hit talk show, and revealed the truth behind why she didn't sign on for the most recent reboot of the hit MTV reality series The Hills.

"Yes, I did say no to it a ton of times," she revealed. "They wanted me both times and I said no." Andy, always quick on his feet, asked Paris if she's always offered the opportunity to be on reality shows, which she revealed is very true.