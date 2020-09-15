Did Chrishell Stause Really Deserve Her Low Dancing With the Stars Score?

The first week of scores on Dancing With the Stars is always rough, but it's definitely worse if you're one of the first dancers up on the first night with no audience.

Chrishell Stause and her pro partner, Gleb Savchenko, had the disadvantage of going second during Monday's premiere, and while Chrishell did not nail the frame necessary to dance the tango, she wasn't that bad. It certainly didn't seem like she was deserving of the level of the critiques or the scores the judges were handing out.

Team Selling It ended up with 13 points and landed third from last on the leaderboard, above Charles Oakley and Carole Baskin.

After the show, Gleb told E! News he thought the Selling Sunset star "nailed it" despite the judges' mostly negative comments about her wobbly posture and pigeon toes, and both he and Chrishell think there were a few things working against them.