Reviewer-Loved Air Purifiers That Are a Breath of Fresh Air

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you've been experiencing the fires out West like we have, you're probably absolutely sick of the itchy eyes and sneezing that accompany poor air quality as well. Luckily, home air purifiers can help with that, as long as you purchase a true-HEPA model. True-HEPA filters are able to capture the tiniest particles of fire smoke, which is exactly what the doctor ordered here.
Below, the reviewer-loved true-HEPA air purifiers that are a breath of fresh air.
GermGuardian Air Purifier with 360 Degree True-HEPA Filter
This purifier for small rooms has some great features like a filter change indicator and timer. It has four speeds, the lowest of which is über-quiet.
Levoit True-HEPA Console Air Purifier
This air purifier circulates fresh air 3.3 times per hour in the room you place it in. It promises to capture smoke and dust particles, plus is quiet while running.
Ainfox Air Purifier for Home
You can't beat the deal on this air purifier that's suitable for small rooms. It has three speeds and fits on your desk.
Pure Enrichment Purezone Three-in-One True-HEPA Air Purifier
This sleek air purifier has three speed settings and an automatic timer. Plus it has a five year warranty to guarantee you're satisfied.
Levoit LV-H132 Air Purifier With True-HEPA Filter
Pick from black or white in this air purifier that has a night light. Reviewers love it.
Coway Airmega 200M White Air Purifier with True-HEPA and Smart Mode
This air purifier has a pre-filter, odor filter, true-HEPA filter and ionizer—they've thought about it all. It also has a filter change indicator, an energy-saving eco-mode and automatic speed control based on particles in the air—how fancy.
Best Choice Products Air Purifier Cleaner for Home With True-HEPA Filter
This air purifier even has a child lock function so you can be confident your settings won't change. Plus, it has four timer settings and a sleep mode.
Germ Guardian True-HEPA Filter Air Purifier with UV Light Sanitizer
This air purifier also has a UV-C light that kills germs and a charcoal filter that captures odors. With a three year warranty, you're guaranteed to be satisfied.
