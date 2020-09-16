2020 ACM Awards Winners: The Complete List

2020 ACM Awards: Take two.
Six months have passed since the ACM Awards were originally supposed to take place on April 5 and quite a lot has changed.
Since then, the show relocated from Las Vegas, Nev. to Nashville, Tenn. where the event will take place across three different venues. Keith Urban is hosting the show live from the Grand Ole Opry, and artists will make appearances at the Ryman Auditorium and the famous Bluebird Cafe.
Additionally, Taylor Swift was recently added to the all-star roster of performers. For the first time in seven years, the singer will take to the ACM Awards stage to perform "Betty" from her new album, folklore.
All of that and more only adds to the excitement of country music fans, who have quite literally been waiting for this moment for months. So, without further ado, find out the nominees and winners below!
The ACM Awards air live on Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. on CBS.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Carrie Underwood
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
The Highwomen
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Lindsay Ell
Caylee Hammack
WINNER: Tenille Townes
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jordan Davis
Russell Dickerson
WINNER: Riley Green
Cody Johnson
Morgan Wallen
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
GIRL, Maren
Heartache Medication, Jon Pardi
What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs
Wildcard, Miranda Lambert
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
"God's Country", Blake Shelton
"One Man Band", Old Dominion
"Rainbow", Kacey Musgraves
"Rumor", Lee Brice
"What If I Never Get Over You", Lady A
SONG OF THE YEAR
"10,000 Hours", Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber
"Girl Goin' Nowhere", Ashley McBryde
"God's Country", Blake Shelton
"One Man Band", Old Dominion
"Some Of It", Eric Church
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
10,000 Hours, Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber o
God's Country, Blake Shelton
One Man Band, Old Dominion
WINNER: "Remember You Young", Thomas Rhett
Sugar Coat, Little Big Town
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy
WINNER: Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Josh Osborne
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR
10,000 Hours, Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber
Dive Bar, Garth Brooks Featuring Blake Shelton
WINNER: Fooled Around And Fell In Love, Miranda Lambert Featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King
Old Town Road, Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
What Happens In A Small Town, Brantley Gilbert Featuring Lindsay Ell