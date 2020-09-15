Breonna Taylor's Family Reaches $12 Million Settlement in Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Breonna Taylor's family continues to seek justice for their daughter.

On Tuesday, Sept. 15, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, the Taylor family and their attorneys announced that the city of Louisville, Kent. agreed to pay $12 million to settle the family's wrongful death lawsuit. Additionally, Louisville officials agreed to institute a series of police reforms.

Among the reforms is the establishment of a housing credit program that would incentivize officers to live in the communities they serve, the use of social workers to provide support on qualifying police runs and commander approval search warrants prior to seeking judicial approval.

Taylor's mother, Tameka Palmer, said in a statement, "As significant as today is, it is only the beginning of getting full justice for Breonna. We must focus on what the full job is. We must move forward with the criminal charges, because she deserves that and so much more. Her spirit continues with us here on the ground, so say her name, Breonna Taylor."