Adam Levine Recalls French Kissing Kelly Preston in Maroon 5's "She Will Be Loved" Music Video

You never forget your first on-screen kiss.

Well, at least that's the case for Adam Levine who was able to film a romantic music video with the one and only Kelly Preston.

During an interview on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show that aired on Sept. 15, the Maroon 5 frontman looked back on filming "She Will Be Loved." While Adam's character is initially dating a girl closer to his age, he ends up developing feelings for the parent (played by Kelly).

"I fall in love with the mom," Adam shared when recapping the video released in 2009. "It's very Graduate-ity, very Graduate. That was the whole vibe. That is what I was trying to go for."

While Adam admitted that Diane Lane was one of his "top two" choices for the role, Kelly ultimately got the gig.

"When we sat there and I first met her, she was super cool," Adam recalled to Howard Stern. "I remember I was nervous because not only had I not kissed a person I didn't know before that was definitely older than me and who I definitely for sure 100 percent even remember specifically doing s--t to back in the day…Now I'm in the f--king room with this person and I can't believe it."