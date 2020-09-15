Jason Momoa Supports Ray Fisher and Claims "Serious Stuff Went Down" on Justice League Set

Jason Momoa is standing by Ray Fisher.

About two months after Fisher's allegations of misconduct against Joss Whedon came to light, Momoa took to Instagram to show his Justice League co-star some support.

"THIS S--T HAS TO STOP AND NEEDS TO BE LOOKED AT," the Aquaman star wrote alongside a photo of the two actors at Comic-Con. "@ray8fisher AND EVERYONE ELSE WHO EXPERIENCED WHAT HAPPEN UNDER THE WATCH OF @wbpictures NEEDS PROPER INVESTIGATION."

Momoa also slammed recent reports that he's set to provide the voice of Frosty the Snowman in a new Warner Bros. film and argued the stories, which were published the same day as Fisher spoke out, took attention away from the accusations.

"I just think it's f--ked up that people released a fake Frosty announcement without my permission to try to distract from Ray Fisher speaking up about the s----y way we were treated on Justice League reshoots," he continued. "Serious stuff went down. It needs to be investigated and people need to be held accountable. #IStandWithRayFisher. aloha j."

Fisher responded to Momoa's post by re-sharing it and writing, "Accountability > Entertainment."

"You already know bro!" he added in the comments section. "A>E."

He also addressed the Frosty rumors.

"If you still think Jason playing Frosty was EVER a real thing—please wake up!" Fisher tweeted. "Hopefully now people see the depths that some are willing to go to hide the truth. To think they believed my brother would sellout the cast/crew of JL for a corncob pipe and a button nose … [facepalm emoji]. A>E."

E! News has reached out to Warner Bros. regarding Momoa's recent post but has yet to hear back.