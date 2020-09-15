Jason Momoa Supports Ray Fisher and Claims "Serious Stuff Went Down" on Justice League Set

Jason Momoa is standing by Ray Fisher.
About two months after Fisher's allegations of misconduct against Joss Whedon came to light, Momoa took to Instagram to show his Justice League co-star some support.
"THIS S--T HAS TO STOP AND NEEDS TO BE LOOKED AT," the Aquaman star wrote alongside a photo of the two actors at Comic-Con. "@ray8fisher AND EVERYONE ELSE WHO EXPERIENCED WHAT HAPPEN UNDER THE WATCH OF @wbpictures NEEDS PROPER INVESTIGATION."
Momoa also slammed recent reports that he's set to provide the voice of Frosty the Snowman in a new Warner Bros. film and argued the stories, which were published the same day as Fisher spoke out, took attention away from the accusations.
"I just think it's f--ked up that people released a fake Frosty announcement without my permission to try to distract from Ray Fisher speaking up about the s----y way we were treated on Justice League reshoots," he continued. "Serious stuff went down. It needs to be investigated and people need to be held accountable. #IStandWithRayFisher. aloha j."
Fisher responded to Momoa's post by re-sharing it and writing, "Accountability > Entertainment."
"You already know bro!" he added in the comments section. "A>E."
He also addressed the Frosty rumors.
"If you still think Jason playing Frosty was EVER a real thing—please wake up!" Fisher tweeted. "Hopefully now people see the depths that some are willing to go to hide the truth. To think they believed my brother would sellout the cast/crew of JL for a corncob pipe and a button nose … [facepalm emoji]. A>E."
E! News has reached out to Warner Bros. regarding Momoa's recent post but has yet to hear back.
On July 1, Fisher, who played Cyborg in the 2017 film, tweeted that "Joss Wheadon's [sic] on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable." He also alleged that Whedon, who took over the directing duties from Zack Snyder after Snyder left the movie due to a death in his family, "was enabled in many ways" by former DC Entertainment president and chief creative officer Geoff Johns and former Warner Bros. co-president of production and Justice League producer Jon Berg. No other details were revealed.
E! News reached out to Whedon's and Johns' teams at the time but did not hear back. As for Berg, he told Variety it was "categorically untrue that we enabled any unprofessional behavior."
"I remember [Fisher] being upset that we wanted him to say ‘Booyaa,' which is a well-known saying of Cyborg in the animated series," he added.
Warner Bros. also did not immediately respond to Variety's request for comment.
On Aug. 20, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that WarnerMedia had launched an investigation into Fisher's claims.
"After 5 weeks of interviews with various cast/crew, @WarnerMedia has officially launched an independent third-party investigation to get to the heart of the toxic and abusive work environment created during Justice League reshoots. This is a MASSIVE step forward!" Fisher also tweeted at the time. "I believe this investigation will show that Geoff Johns, Joss Whedon, Jon Berg (and others) grossly abused their power during the uncertainty of AT&T's merger with Time Warner. Thank you @WarnerMedia and @ATT for making strides to ensure a safer workplace for all! A>E."
Then, on Sept. 4, Fisher claimed he "received a phone call from the President of DC Films wherein he attempted to throw Joss Whedon and Jon Berg under the bus in hopes that" Fisher "would relent on Geoff Johns."
"I will not," Fisher added. "A>E."
Just a day later, Warner Bros. released a statement in which it claimed Fisher "declined to speak to the investigator."
According to a Warner Bros. spokesperson, Fisher's representatives asked in July if DC Films President Walter Hamada would talk to Fisher "about his concerns during the production of Justice League." The spokesperson claimed Fisher and Hamada had previously spoken when Hamada asked Fisher to reprise his role as Cyborg in the Flash movie along with other members of the Justice League.
"In their July conversation, Mr. Fisher recounted disagreements he'd had with the film's creative team regarding his portrayal of Cyborg, and complained that this suggested script revisions were not adopted," the statement continued. "Mr. Hamada explained that creative differences are a normal part of the production process, and that a film's writer/director ultimately has to be in charge of these matters. Notably, Mr. Hamada also told Mr. Fisher that [they] would elevate his concerns to WarnerMedia so they could conduct an investigation."
The spokesperson then added, "At no time did Mr. Hamada ever 'throw anyone under the bus' as Mr. Fisher has falsely claimed, or render any judgments about the Justice League production, in which Mr. Hamada had no involvement, since filming occurred before Mr. Hamada was elevated to his current position."
The statement then noted that while Fisher "never alleged any actionable misconduct against him, WarnerMedia nonetheless initiated an investigation into the concerns he'd raised about his character's portrayal."
"Still not satisfied, Mr. Fisher insisted that WarnerMedia hire an independent third-party investigator. This investigator has attempted multiple times to meet with Mr. Fisher to discuss his concerns but, to date, Mr. Fisher has declined to speak to the investigator," the statement continued. "Warner Bros. remains committed to accountability and to the well-being of every cast and crew member on each of its productions. It also remains committed to investigating any specific and credible allegation of misconduct, which thus far Mr. Fisher has failed to provide."
In response, Fisher tweeted that he "met with the investigator via Zoom on Aug. 26th." He also shared a photo of what he claimed to be an email he sent to his team and SAG-Aftra after said meeting.
"It's also worth noting that I made it clear to the world on Aug 21st that I would be vetting the investigator to ensure a fair and protected process for all witnesses," he added. "@wbpictures has escalated this to an entirely different level, but I'm ready to meet the challenge. A>E."
On Sept. 7, he also wrote, "It really is a shame that @wbpictures willfully chose to publicly undermine the seriousness of the toxicity and abuse that myself and others have reported to WB HR and Labor Relations They tried to minimize me as being an actor with petty creative differences. They failed."
Then, on Sept. 14, Fisher gave his followers another update.
"To-date, the 'independent' firm hired by @wbpictures has conveniently avoided contacting key witnesses who gave damning statements to WB HR," he tweeted. "They've also started interviews with (and have since ghosted) witnesses that have implicated former and current top level executives. Others (including an implicated individual that called me to apologize) have already been interviewed. We will not let ANY investigator cherry-pick interviewees that best suit @wbpictures false narrative and scapegoating efforts. All with stories WILL be heard! A>E."