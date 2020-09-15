KUWTK Preview: Does Kourtney Kardashian Want a Fourth Child With Scott Disick?!

A baby bombshell.

Good news, Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans: season 19 of the E! series premieres this Thursday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m., and this new sneak peek is a great reminder of everything to come.

We've already revealed that the brand new episodes will tackle the Kardashian-Jenner family's struggle to adjust to quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, along with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship and a troubling situation involving Kendall Jenner, however, as shown in the above video, there's also something up with Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick.

Kim Kardashian is the one to point it out, telling her older sister, "Scott's like, 'We're going for baby number four.'"

As E! readers are surely aware, Kourtney and Scott share three children together: Mason (10), Penelope (8) and Reign (5).

Could the former couple be looking to grow their family? If so, Kim is determined to find out.

"Is that serious?" she asks the Poosh founder. "I want to know."