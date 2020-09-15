Kelly Clarkson Found Inspiration After Her Life "Took a Nosedive"

Piece by piece, she's putting her life back together.

Kelly Clarkson sat down with Late Night with Seth Meyers host Seth Meyers to chat about her quarantine experience, new music and how her divorce inspired her next album.

"I think I wasn't feeling that creative at first until my personal life just took a nosedive," she shared about her need to be creative during the pandemic. "So I think how I get through my emotions is through music."

Clarkson announced her divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock earlier this year and has been candid about how hard the process has been for her and her family. Like any true artist, she took the pain and turned it into a masterpiece.

"It's very therapeutic for me, so that's how I've always been able to kind of process everything," she explained of her new album. "I'm so thankful for the gift of being able to do that. Because keeping all of that in while going through something so huge, and everybody around you going through something so huge, and there is just a lot of weight with decisions and everything. That was really helpful for me."