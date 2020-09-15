Read Pink's Honest Message About Her "Awful, Wonderful" Marriage to Carey Hart

Raise your glass to Pink and Carey Hart.

The 41-year-old singer reflected on her marriage to the 45-year-old former professional motorcycle racer in a candid Instagram post on Monday, Sept. 14.

Writing alongside a photo of the couple taken by Jodi Pitts, the three-time Grammy winner wrote about how Hart is still her "favorite sweet little dirtball."

"He and I have been at this a long time," Pink captioned the image, "and it is our relentless and stubborn idealism that keeps us together."

She then described marriage as "awful, wonderful, comfort and rage."

"It is boring, terrifying, and a total nail biter," the "Just Like Fire" artist added. "It is loving another fallible creature while trying to love yourself. It is a lifetime of coming back to the table. People laugh at us because we're either fighting or laughing. They roll their eyes when we talk about therapy. But I'll tell you what. It's worth it. All of it. Even when it isn't."