Creative Arts Emmys 2020: See the Complete List of Winners

And the Emmy goes to…

The Television Academy hosted the first of five 2020 Creative Arts ceremonies on Monday, Sept. 14. Celebrities gathered virtually to celebrate their peers and their outstanding artistic and technical achievements in TV.

Nailed It! star Nicole Byer hosted the big event and was joined by several of her famous friends and colleagues. The Mandalorian's Gina Carano, RuPaul's Drag Race's RuPaul Charles, NCIS: New Orleans' Daryl Mitchell, Holey Moley's Rob Riggle, Property Brothers' Drew Scott and Curb Your Enthusiasm's J.B. Smoove were just a few of the stars to present the winners. Survivor's Jeff Probst also celebrated the show's 20th anniversary by giving a special shout-out to the crew.

Missed the big show? No worries! Fans can watch the next three broadcasts starting at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on Sept. 15, Sept. 16 and Sept. 17 via Emmys.com. The final ceremony will air starting at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. on Sept. 19 via FXX.

To see the winners so far, check out the list below.