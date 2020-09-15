Rifle Paper Co. Has Come Out With the Most Gorgeous Quarantine Puzzles

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
With more time spent at home during quarantine, puzzles are making a comeback. And Rifle Paper Co. has just come out with some so gorgeous that you can hang them on the wall once you're done.
They've turned four of their best-selling patterns designed by Rifle Paper Co. co-founder and CCO Anna Bond into these jigsaw puzzles that cost $34 a pop. Shop them below!
Garden Party Jigsaw Puzzle
Each puzzle has 500 random-cut pieces and comes in a decorative box with gold-foil accents that you can re-use. This is the gorgeous Garden Party option, featuring beautiful blooms.
Camont Jigsaw Puzzle
This puzzle features the grounds of an 18th-century farmhouse in Gascony, France. Très chic.
Strawberry Fields Jigsaw Puzzle
Butterflies and flowers cover this botanical puzzle.
Maps Jigsaw Puzzle
Got a travel bug? Well, put this puzzle together instead. It features 12 dreamy destinations.
