Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Seen for the First Time Since Welcoming Daughter Daisy

But first, coffee!

It's been nearly three weeks since Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom.

Over the weekend, the couple was spotted out and about for the first time since their little one's arrival. According to an eyewitness, the proud parents each ran their own errands and enjoyed some fresh air in Montecito, Calif.

"On Saturday morning, Katy went out shopping at Pierre LaFond and Wendy Foster. She picked up food, drinks and some home furnishings while she was out," an eagle-eyed observer tells E! News, adding, "She bought pillows, blankets and some baskets at Wendy Foster."

Per the eyewitness, the Smile singer shopped alone and received help from a store employee. After enjoying some retail therapy, the insider reveals the star "went into Pierre Lafond, where she picked up two coffees and food."

"Katy looked happy to be out and was very sweet and polite," the eyewitness adds.