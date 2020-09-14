How New Batwoman Javicia Leslie Is Making the Role—And the Costume—Her Own

There's a new bat in town.

Javicia Leslie made her debut as the new Batwoman alongside her castmates during their DC Fandome panel on Saturday, and for a show that hadn't begun shooting when the panel was recorded, there was a surprising amount of info to share! We now know a whole lot more about the show's new lead than we ever imagined, and it turns out that all the questions most of us have been asking about her entrance will be the central story when Batwoman returns in 2021. Showrunner Caroline Dries offered a few teases during the panel.

"We have two major stories this season—the first one is, where's Kate?" Dries said. "Is she alive? Is she dead? Is she missing? Is she on the run? Is she held captive? Is she lost? These are all huge mysteries that push us deep into the season."

All the other characters, Dries said, will have very different perspectives and conspiracy theories on what might have happened to their former hero.

"It will be shocking and awesome and amazing," she added. "And then obviously we have a new hero rising into Gotham."