This Is Us' Rachel Naomi Hilson Has the Vegan Taco Recipe You Need to Try Right Now

This is us...swooning over Rachel Naomi Hilson's approach to wellness.

The This Is Us and Love, Victor actress is responsible for all of our meals this week, thanks to the easy and delicious ideas she provided to E! as part of our Wellness Wednesday series. Who knew we'd be craving vegan taco meat and sweet potato toast?

In addition to causing our stomachs to growl, Hilson is inspiring us to get moving, whether it's by talking a walk or dancing in our apartment. Plus, she's revealing her go-to face mask (made with ingredients you likely already have in your kitchen) and two book recommendations you should consider adding to your queue.

Keep reading for all of her self-care musts...

Affirmation or Mantra You Tell Yourself:

"Worry is a down payment on a problem you may never have." I think Joyce Meyer said it first, but my mom would always quote it growing up. It stuck.