Disney's Halloween Fashion Collection Is a Total Treat

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Halloween may technically be canceled, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't get into the spirit of the season. ShopDisney just released a whole collection of Halloween fashions to help you celebrate in style!

Whether you're locking yourself indoors with scary movies and a bucket of popcorn (we recommend a stylish onesie for that), or you're having a safe but small get together with your bubble friends (how about this fit-and-flare dress?), you'll surely find something to help you get into a spookier mood. Even the right pair of mouse ears can inspired a toothy jack-o-lantern smile!

While this isn't everything they have to offer, these are definitely our faves. Shop them below to embrace this treat of a collection!