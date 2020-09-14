Jenna Ushkowitz's Engagement Party Isn't Complete Without Special Glee Reunion

Time to celebrate the bride-to-be!

One month after Jenna Ushkowitz got engaged to boyfriend David Stanley, the Glee star was able to enjoy her new relationship status with a safe and intimate engagement party on Sept. 13.

As seen on Instagram Stories, Jenna joined close friends including former Glee co-stars Heather Morris, Kevin McHale and Becca Tobin for an outdoor lunch with a little help from The Picnic Collective.

Complete with donuts, drinks and a few heartfelt toasts, guests including fellow bride-to-be Meg Doyle appeared to savor the "surprise dual engagement party" filled with love and laughs.

For those curious about how the coronavirus pandemic affected the Southern California celebrations, Jenna told her 1 million followers on Instagram Stories that "we all got tested" beforehand to ensure everyone was healthy.

"I'm so lucky," Jenna shared on Instagram after sharing some of her favorite memories from the bash. "Best Sunday ever? Best Sunday ever."