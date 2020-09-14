Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Defends Kim Kardashian Amid Maternity Shapewear Backlash

Chrissy Teigen is standing by Kim Kardashian.

After the 39-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star received backlash over her SKIMS maternity line, the 34-year-old cookbook author took to Instagram to share her experience with pregnancy shapewear.

"Hi guys! Actual pregnant person, here," Teigen, who was wearing the brand, began. "Just wanting to show you and maybe talk a little bit about what pregnancy shapewear is. Basically, the reason I love pregnancy shapewear is because it stops all the folds of my vagina and stomach from eating any other type of underwear. When you're pregnant and you're sitting down a lot or on bedrest like me, you tend to just sit there. And if you're wearing regular, basic-ass underwear, all it does is roll inside of folds I didn't even know I had. It rolls up in there and it doesn't even look like I have underwear on."

The Chrissy's Court star, who is expecting her third child with John Legend, then made it clear "this is not about creating a body that we don't know we have."

"Like, we're not trying to do anything to trick you. We're pregnant," she said. "We just like to feel good about ourselves in a time where mentally, it can be really challenging."

Teigen also noted "SPANX has been doing this for a long time" in addition to SKIMS.

"Like, what's the big deal?" she asked. "I don't think I have some f--kin' magic waistline, no? Do you guys think that? I'm not doing it to get a waistline. I merely want to wear underwear that's pretty, that I feel good in, that's soft, that's comfortable, that stretches nicely over my belly, and that my p---y doesn't eat. So, there you have it."