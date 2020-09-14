Hailey and Justin Bieber Celebrate 2-Year Wedding Anniversary in Sweet Style

It's been more than 10,000 hours of marriage for Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber.
On Sunday, Sept. 13, the world-famous pop star and his model wife officially celebrated two years of marriage. But, how does one of the most famous couples in Hollywood celebrate a milestone occasion amid a pandemic? With a picnic, of course.
Mrs. Bieber shared a snap of herself laying out on a blanket in the sun, a deli lunch spread surrounding her. "Picnic lady," Hailey captioned the photo.
However, it doesn't look like the anniversary celebrations ended there. Justin also took to social media to chronicle the day and shared footage and pictures of Hailey and himself inside a decked-out van on the way to a mystery location.
While it seems like the couple kept the specifics to themselves, fans will likely never forget when the two shocked the world and unexpectedly tied the knot inside a New York City courthouse back in 2018 after getting engaged in the Bahamas just two months earlier.
Despite confirmations of the news at the time, Hailey sparked confusion when she denied they were married yet in a since-deleted tweet.
A year later, the two wed in front of loved ones during a second ceremony and celebration in South Carolina. As their future together continues to unfold, the stars have shown each other great love and devotion, particularly through challenging times.
"We went through a lot in the first six, seven months of our marriage," Hailey recalled to Natalie Manuel Lee during their May chat on marriage for Hillsong Channel. "There was a lot going on with Justin's health and for me, taking on a responsibility like that was tough, but I also know that God would never put me in a situation that I couldn't handle."
"I've just watched him evolve in the last year," she continued, "and I've watched our relationship evolve in a way that I know was only possible because Jesus is in the center of it."
As for the singer, Justin does not take his title lightly. "I got the best wife in the world. She supports me through so much," he told Zane Lowe in February. "I'm really honored to be her husband."