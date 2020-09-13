Taylor Swift to Perform at the 2020 ACM Awards for the First Time in 7 Years

Taylor Swift is making us feel like we're "fifteen" again.

The 30-year-old star will be returning to her country roots after announcing huge news on Sunday, Sept. 13. The folklore singer revealed she's performing at the 2020 ACM Awards on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

"Bout to show up at your party @ACMawards," she captioned her post on Twitter. She also uploaded a promotional video that included the message, "After seven years, Taylor Swift takes the ACM stage for the world premiere of her hit song, 'betty.'"

This will mark the star's first performance of the chart-topping tune, which she surprise-dropped on her eighth studio album in late July. A few weeks later, Taylor explained the meaning behind "betty" and how it related to her "friends' kids."

Introducing the song on a country radio station, Taylor said she wrote the lyrics from "the perspective of a 17-year-old boy" who lost the love of his life.