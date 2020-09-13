A Look at the Real-Life People and Events That Inspired HBO's Succession

Succession may be billed as a drama series, but it's so much more than that.

Beginning with season one, the cast and crew created a show that is essentially a study of what it means to grow up in one of the richest and most powerful families in the world. From the clothing they wear, to the celebrations of major life events, it's clear that series creator Jesse Armstrong and the rest of those who make Succession what it is did their homework on the lives of the elite.

And that's part of what makes the show so masterful. Half the fun of watching it is guessing if that Kendall Roy's (Jeremy Strong) drug-induced car accident is based on a real-life event.

And chances are it is.

Based on Armstrong's own admissions about what inspired his creation of the Roy family, it's clear that the screenwriter has a wealth of knowledge on the billionaires of this world. Such expertise has translated into Succession earning 13 nominations, which include Outstanding Drama Series, Writing and Directing, at the upcoming 2020 Emmys.

But finding out the exact people and events that Armstrong took inspiration from is the difficult part, as he keeps those secrets close to his chest.