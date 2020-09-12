Everything We Learned About The Flash Season 7 at DC FanDome

Every day, we get closer and closer to The Flash season seven.
Production is only just beginning, but we already have a taste of what's to come thanks to the cast's appearance at DC FanDome—and thanks to the unfinished footage that was already shot before the pandemic brought filming to a halt. While a small portion of the panel aired during the first DC FanDome date in August, the full panel was made available on Saturday, Sept. 12 and it was absolutely worth the wait.
After a little bit of discussion of what happened in season six and a peek at the unseen footage, showrunner Eric Wallace explained that you can get a good idea of where the show is going in season seven if you carefully watch the trailer.
"Even though it's only footage really from one episode, pay attention to the way it's presented," he said. "It's actually huge spoilers all over the place."
Iris (Candice Patton) is still trapped in the mirror, but Patton said she'll be out "soon" into the new season.
"It'll be very interesting to see how she's been affected by being stuck in this maddening world with this supervillain," she said. "Obviously Team Flash and Barry were working to get her. It took a while. I don't know if there's some resentment there or even if there's some residual mental affect of being in that mirror world."
Grant Gustin later confirmed Iris' impending freedom, and said more WestAllen romance is on the way. Or at least more WestAllen togetherness.
"Iris will be getting out of the mirrorverse shortly after we return with season seven," he said. "So regardless of what exactly that's going to entail, we're going to see them together a lot more next year than we did last year."
"They will find their way back to each other eventually," Patton added.
In the meantime, Gustin said that Barry will continue to work on getting his speed back because he "genuinely" feels the need to get them back, especially with Iris stuck in the mirror.
"What is he without them?" Gustin said. "It's taking a toll on him, just mentally."
Danielle Nicolet shared that there was more to come for Cecile's powers.
"I think that it's fair to say that Cecile's powers up until this point have been passive and I think going forward we're gonna see them evolving into something that's more active," she said. "We're gonna find Cecile exploring that and maybe struggling with it a little bit and finding her way with it, and possibly getting herself into some trouble in the meantime."
Nash (Tom Cavanagh) is now affected by all the Harrison Wellses of the multiverse, and Wallace said that will "radically" affect how Wells is used on the show going forward, but it's "super fun, and you're not going to see it coming."
"I love the Allegra and Nash Wells relationship so much," he said. "So there'll be more of that."
Wallace didn't want to actually give away any spoilers, but he did share a hint about the villain the team will be facing (once they've defeated Eva McCulloch).
"Let's just say there was a certain speedster who wore a white costume whose clones kept showing up and really Team Flash had to deal with that, but we never caught the real guy, or girl," he said, referring to season five's Godspeed. "Let's just say we might find out that mystery this season."
Wallace said fans will notice "some changes" with the portrayal of the police department in season seven following the protests over George Floyd's death.
"The world right now is on fire," he said. "We have to look at what's around us. It definitely informs specifically Joe's story this season, but it in a good way and in a positive way, because we need to be socially responsible as artists. Because yes, I love comic books and the Flash, but I'm a person first. We have to be people first and work together to make the world a better place."
Season seven of The Flash will premiere in 2021 on The CW.