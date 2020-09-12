Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Pays Tribute to Her Late Father On His Birthday

Meadow Walker is remembering her famous father in a special way.

The 21-year-old took to social media to share a heartwarming birthday tribute to her late dad, Paul Walker. The Fast & Furious star would've turned 47 on Saturday, Sept. 12.

"The moment I realized we are twins. happy birthday to the most beautiful soul," Meadow captioned her Instagram post. She also uploaded a throwback photo, which showed her sitting on Walker's lap when she was a toddler.

That wasn't the only way Meadow paid tribute to her late father.

"in honor of my dad's birthday, I'm kicking off our annual do good challenge," she shared in a following Instagram post. "This year, I'm keeping it simple and close to my heart. I am so blessed to be in love with my best friends. thank you Diva and Morgan for working on this project with me to capture a snippet of our friendships."

She added, "My friendships are my foundation. they are my family. tell your friends you love them and acknowledge them for standing by your side no matter what."