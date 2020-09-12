Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Pays Tribute to Her Late Father On His Birthday

Meadow Walker is remembering her famous father in a special way.
The 21-year-old took to social media to share a heartwarming birthday tribute to her late dad, Paul Walker. The Fast & Furious star would've turned 47 on Saturday, Sept. 12.
"The moment I realized we are twins. happy birthday to the most beautiful soul," Meadow captioned her Instagram post. She also uploaded a throwback photo, which showed her sitting on Walker's lap when she was a toddler.
That wasn't the only way Meadow paid tribute to her late father.
"in honor of my dad's birthday, I'm kicking off our annual do good challenge," she shared in a following Instagram post. "This year, I'm keeping it simple and close to my heart. I am so blessed to be in love with my best friends. thank you Diva and Morgan for working on this project with me to capture a snippet of our friendships."
She added, "My friendships are my foundation. they are my family. tell your friends you love them and acknowledge them for standing by your side no matter what."
For the challenge, Meadow nominated some of Walker's Fast & Furious co-stars, including Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and others.
Meadow continues to keep her late dad's memory alive. Back in May, the 21-year-old shared an adorable throwback photo with Walker.
"Happy place," she simply wrote at the time. A month prior, she shared a never-before-seen video, captioning it, "I never thought I'd share this. But it felt right. Be good. I love you. Stay safe. xx."
The video showed a young Meadow surprising her dad on his birthday. Standing behind a door, Walker looks surprised to see his daughter hiding and shouts, "Hi!"
"What the hell! You just scared the hell out of me," he continues, laughing. Shortly after, he gave his daughter a big hug.
It's been nearly seven years since Walker passed away in a tragic car crash. In 2013, news broke the action star was a passenger in a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT, which was being driven by his friend Roger Rodas, who also died in the accident.
The cause of the crash was later determined to be due to an unsafe speed.