Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Addresses Patrick Starrr's Harsh Product Review

Selena Gomez's cosmetics company Rare Beauty is taking the high road.

The pop star's newly released makeup line has been the talk of the town since its official release earlier this month. Beauty vloggers like Manny Mua, Nikkie Tutorials and Huda Kattan have tested the numerous products on their respective YouTube channels, with mostly positive reviews.

However, YouTuber Patrick Starrr's video is getting a lot of attention for all the wrong reasons.

In his Sept. 6 video, the vlogger took viewers through the products he received in the Rare Beauty PR package, explaining his thoughts on the quality of the makeup as he applied it.

While this is par for the course, people were disappointed that Patrick frequently compared Rare Beauty items to those from his Sephora collection One/Size. For example, at one point the YouTuber literally swatched his liquid eyeliner and Rare's next to each other, before declaring, "I think I prefer mine over Rare. That's just me."