Get to Know Terry Bradshaw's Modern Family Ahead of The Bradshaw Bunch Premiere

By Alyssa Ray 11 Sep, 2020 4:48 PMTags
FamilyReality TVShowsEntertainmentThe Bradshaw Bunch

It's the story, of a man named Bradshaw…

While you may be familiar with NFL legend and current sportscaster Terry Bradshaw, you may not know about his modern family. Thankfully, E! viewers will get a taste of Terry's home life when his docu-series, titled The Bradshaw Bunch, hits the small screen on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 9 p.m.

With the premiere just around the corner, we thought it was only right to introduce you to Terry's family. On The Bradshaw Bunch, fans will get to know Tammy Bradshaw, Terry's dedicated and patient wife.

You'll also meet Terry's daughters Erin and Rachel, who love a good prank—especially against their famous father.

"You never know what's gonna happen in life," Terry even noted in one trailer for the show. "The one thing you can always count on is family."

Of course, their modern family wouldn't be complete without Tammy's daughter and Terry's stepdaughter Lacey. Terry is as close to Lacey as he is with Erin and Rachel, thus, he's always considered her one of his own.

photos
Terry Bradshaw's Girl Dad Moments

For a closer look at The Bradshaw Bunch cast, scroll through the images below!

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Terry Bradshaw

Terry Bradshaw is an NFL legend, having won four Super Bowl titles while serving as quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers between 1970 and 1983. Terry has since gone on to serve as co-host for Fox NFL Sunday. In 2001, Terry became the first NFL player to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

He has made countless TV and film appearances, including his role in the 2006 comedy Failure to Launch. Terry's two daughters, Erin and Rachel, are from his third marriage. He wed longtime girlfriend Tammy in July 2014.

Facebook
Tammy Bradshaw

Fourth time's the charm for Terry! After 15 years together, Tammy became Mrs. Bradshaw in July 2014. Her daughter Lacey, who also stars on The Bradshaw Bunch, is from a previous marriage.

Instagram
Rachel Bradshaw

Rachel is Terry's oldest daughter from his marriage to family attorney Charla Hopkins. While her father is an NFL legend, Rachel is making her own way in the industry as a singer. She graduated from Belmont University and went on to appear on a short-lived reality show, titled Nashville.

Rachel wed Tennessee Titans kicker Rob Bironas in June 2014. However, she was widowed three months later after Rob passed in a car accident.

Instagram
Erin Bradshaw

Terry's youngest daughter Erin is a World Champion Equestrian. In fact, on her Instagram, Erin calls herself the "mom to John Simon." For those unaware, John Simon is a stallion, who is a Multiple APHA/NSBA World and Reserve World Champion.

Erin married Scott Weiss in 2017.

Instagram
Lacey Luttrull

Although Lacey looks as though she could be one of Terry's platinum haired daughters, she's actually his stepdaughter. Tammy had Lacey during her previous marriage.

Still, Lacey is very much a part of the Bradshaw bunch, even noting in one trailer: "Having Terry Bradshaw as your dad is crazy."

She has two children and his happily married.

Instagram
All in the Family

NFL star Rob Gronkowski joined Terry and his family for this group shot.

Instagram
The Bradshaw Bunch

The Bradshaws gave their best answers for an adventure to Celebrity Family Feud.

Don't forget to mark your calendars for this Thursday, Sept. 17 at 9 p.m.

You can now watch the premiere episode early here.

