Candace Cameron Bure Defends Handsy Photo With Husband Valeri Bure

When it comes to her husband getting a little handsy, Candace Cameron Bure has no problem with it—and neither should her fans.

The Fuller House alum's longtime husband, ice hockey pro Valeri Bure, isn't usually one to be in the spotlight, but a recent photo of the married pair sparked controversy among some of the actress' fans. In the picture posted on social media, Candace and Valeri stood side by side smiling with the athlete's arm around her neck and his hand on her breast. Apparently, the PDA didn't get everyone's stamp of approval, which spurred Candace to take to her Instagram Story in defense.

"For all the Christians that are questioning my post with my husband's hand on my boob—my husband of 24 years—thinking it was inappropriate, it makes me laugh because it's my husband," she said. "We have so much fun together."

Candace encouraged it, further telling viewers, "He can touch me anytime he wants, and I hope he does. This is what a healthy, good marriage and relationship is all about."