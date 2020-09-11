Jennifer Garner Perfectly Shuts Down Pregnancy Speculation With One Comment

No, Jennifer Garner is not pregnant.
The Alias alum, who shares three kids with ex-husband Ben Affleck, shut down pregnancy speculation in a recent exchange on Instagram. On Thursday, Sept. 10, Garner took to her social media platform to share a video from her family's farm in Oklahoma. In the video, Garner—donning overalls—introduced her followers to the cows on the land.
"My family farm is, as the kids say, my organic, biodynamic happy place," the 48-year-old captioned the post. "I can't help but feel like the love my Aunt and Uncle put into growing this year's sweet potato crop will add to @onceuponafarm's delicious goodness for your kids. But first—meet our lawnmowers: Simon, Pete, Boaz, Pignut, Mistletoe, and Mayapple."
After posting the sweet video, Garner received a flood of comments from fans, friends and fellow stars. Reese Witherspoon wrote to Garner, "You, in those overalls, made my day!" While Natalie Portman commented, "So gorgeous!"
But it was one comment from a fan that Garner couldn't help but respond to. After seeing a question asking, "Are you pregnant?" Garner took to Instagram to put an end to the speculation.
"I am 48, have three healthy kids, and am not—and never will be—pregnant," the actress replied. "We can lay that pupper to rest."
She added, "Have [I] gained the Covid 19? Possibly. But that is another story."
Garner and Affleck, who called it quits in 2015 after 10 years of marriage, are parents to Violet Affleck, 14, Seraphina Affleck, 11, and Samuel Affleck, 8.
Back in July, Garner—who recently split from boyfriend John Miller—opened up about navigating parenting amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"Well, I mean I feel so lucky. I've been in the luckiest possible circumstance," she said during an Instagram Live chat with yoga and meditation instructor Chelsea Jackson Roberts. "I have a roof, I have food, I have health and so does my family. I have no complaints."
Garner noted that her kids are "so lucky to be in schools that offer, you know, we have broadband." She added, "So many kids in rural America don't have broadband. We have excellent teachers who can teach over Zoom. That is a one in a million possibility in this world. And yet, it's also a depressing one."
"What is this year full of transitions going to look like for kids, for my family, how can I keep joy in learning for them? Or help them just continue to find their resilience?" Garner continued. "I think that's where I am today."