Jennifer Garner Perfectly Shuts Down Pregnancy Speculation With One Comment

No, Jennifer Garner is not pregnant.

The Alias alum, who shares three kids with ex-husband Ben Affleck, shut down pregnancy speculation in a recent exchange on Instagram. On Thursday, Sept. 10, Garner took to her social media platform to share a video from her family's farm in Oklahoma. In the video, Garner—donning overalls—introduced her followers to the cows on the land.

"My family farm is, as the kids say, my organic, biodynamic happy place," the 48-year-old captioned the post. "I can't help but feel like the love my Aunt and Uncle put into growing this year's sweet potato crop will add to @onceuponafarm's delicious goodness for your kids. But first—meet our lawnmowers: Simon, Pete, Boaz, Pignut, Mistletoe, and Mayapple."

After posting the sweet video, Garner received a flood of comments from fans, friends and fellow stars. Reese Witherspoon wrote to Garner, "You, in those overalls, made my day!" While Natalie Portman commented, "So gorgeous!"

But it was one comment from a fan that Garner couldn't help but respond to. After seeing a question asking, "Are you pregnant?" Garner took to Instagram to put an end to the speculation.