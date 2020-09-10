Dwayne Johnson’s Longtime Friend Hiram Garcia Offers Rare Glimpse Into the Star's Private Life

Its always a sweet reward when friends turn into family.

Actor, movie star and dad Dwayne Johnson has had a long and successful career over the past few decades, but before he was known as the all-powerful The Rock, he was a faithful friend to Hiram Garcia. They've known each other since college, and now Garcia is sharing a close-up look at his friendship with Johnson.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Garcia shared some fun stories about his pal and talked about his new book THE ROCK: Through the Lens: His Life, His Movies, His World.

"I wanted to be a producer, it is really hard to do. Once the dream started to actually manifest and I was achieving these goals," he shared about how this project began. "I had always had a love of photography and what better time to finally do these things we love?"

Garcia explained that the initial idea to just snap some photos on location became a way for him to share these special memories with his friend.