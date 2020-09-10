Ulta Beauty’s 21 Days of Beauty Deal of the Day: 50% Off It Cosmetics and Cover FX!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's time for the shopping event skincare fanatics and makeup addicts have been waiting for: Ulta Beauty's 21 Days of Beauty is here!
From now until Saturday, September 19th, shoppers can stock up on an array of makeup and skincare products at up to 50% off. You can expect amazing buys from brands such as Urban Decay, Mario Badescu, KKW Beauty, Kylie Cosmetics and many more! And if you're not sure about what you're buying, try before you buy with GLAMlab, Ulta Beauty's virtual product try-on (it's free on the brand's app). Just remember: you only have one day to shop each deal, so if you spot something you can't live without, make sure you grab it before it's gone!
For today's deal, take 50% off It Cosmetics Confidence in an Eye Cream, and 50% off Cover FX Monochromatic Blush and Bronzer Duos! Check out our faves below!
It Cosmetics Confidence In An Eye Cream
Brighten your eyes, restore radiance and reduce the look of dark circles and puffiness with this nourishing eye cream, made to gently hydrate the skin around your eyes while plumping fine lines and wrinkles. It's good for every age and skin type, with a formula that includes skin-loving ingredients such as avocado, squalane, licorice root and more.
Cover FX Monochromatic Blush Duo
Get a multidimensional finish courtesy of these Blush Duos, with a matte and complementary shimmer shade in the same colorway to give you a stunning layered look. They're weightless and easily blendable, offering a subtle but striking wash of color to give you that natural flushed look. You can use the matte and shimmer either separately or together to switch things up. Not only are they vegan and cruelty free, but they're also formulated without talc, parabens, mineral oil, gluten, alkyl sulfates, phthalates and fragrance. Choose from six shades of Blush Duos or two shades of Bronzer Duos.
Now that you've got your makeup in check, how about some fall fashion? One (or all) of these prairie dresses should do the trick! And if you'd like deals delivered directly to your in-box, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!