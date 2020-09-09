Rock the Vote in This Election-Inspired Merch

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Election Day will be here before we know it, and there are a ton of worthy organizations working hard to ensure that everyone is ready, willing and able to cast their vote. You can help them in their mission by grabbing some super stylish voting merch!
For example, to raise awareness surrounding the upcoming election, Bloomingdale's partnered with director and producer Allen Hughes, who created a limited-edition "Vote" face mask to benefit When We All Vote, a non-profit, non-partisan organization that aims to increase election participation and close the race and age voting gap. Revolve is also an exclusive retail partner of When We All Vote, and they're donating 20% of sales from their special Vote 4Ever Collection to the organization, while encouraging customers and followers to register as a voter.
But Revolve is just one of the partners associated with When We All Vote's retail initiative, which was launched with Meredith Koop (a.k.a. Michelle Obama's stylist) and Sarween Salih. The duo curated a collection of Black-owned and women-owned brands offering stylish pieces encouraging everyone to vote, including the "VOTE" necklace created by jewelry designer BYCHARI (yup, that's the one that everyone fell in love with after Obama's appearance at the DNC).
We picked out some of our favorite election-inspired merch designed to help get the word out and support some worthy causes. Shop our finds below!
BYCHARI x When We All Vote Necklace
The necklace made famous by Michelle Obama during the DNC, BYCHARI's Vote necklace caused a major fashionable stir. Now you can get one of your own from Revolve, who will donate 20% of net sales to When We All Vote until November 4th. It sports a spring snap closure and measures 18" in length, and comes in sterling silver or silver in a gold plating.
The Vote Bracelet
Make a statement with this unique bracelet, crafted in honor of the women who fought for our right to vote. It comes in sterling silver or glossy brass, calling attention to the iconic female symbol amid its simple statement. Plus, $5 from every purchase of the Vote Bracelet goes to support the League of Women Voters.
BaubleBar I Vote Necklace
BaubleBar partnered with I am a voter, a nonpartisan movement designed to bring you easy access to voting information and registration for this year's election, to offer this super cute necklace to help you state your voting status in style. When you purchase this necklace, BaubleBar will donate 10% from each purchase to the organization in support of their mission.
Sol and Selene Vote Face Masks
Designed by director and producer Allen Hughes, the "Vote" face mask aims to raise awareness and funds for When We All Vote, a non-partisan, non-profit organization working to increase participation in every election and close the race and age voting gap. Each order comes with two face masks made with a triple-layer design, featuring a nylon exterior layer and a protective foam inner layer. The nose also features an adjustable molding so you can tailor your fit.
Levi's Vote Stars T-Shirt
This 100% cotton tee with a boxy fit is the perfect way to wear your intentions on your sleeve... or rather, across your chest. It's super soft and made with a vintage wash to give you that lived-in look. To create this tee, Levi's partnered with Rock the Vote to help register as many voters as possible for the fall election. Together, our voice will be heard.
When We All Vote Hat
This washed grey hat is another way you can help Revolve donate 20% of net sales to When We All Vote until November 4th. Included as part of their special vote merch shop, it's made of 100% cotton with "Vote" embroidered in a lighter shade of grey across the front. It also features an adjustable back tab so you can customize your fit.
Gap Favorite Graphic T-Shirt
This crewneck soft-knit short-sleeved top is another way for you to get the voting word out, with a bold, colorfully-layered VOTE graphic print across the chest. It's made of a cotton/modal blend, so it's super comfy, and cut to give you a straight, easy fit. Plus, it's machine washable.
A Woman Registered to Vote Dish Towel
Inspired by imagery from 1920, this towel recalls the posters women placed in their windows to show they'd signed up to exercise their newfound voting rights. And while this unbleached cotton towel might not change the world, it can at least serve of a reminder of how far we've come, and how far we can go when we work together.
Mino Vote Kids Face Masks
Exclusive to Maisonette, this limited-edition mask bundle features a stylish trio including a blue and white seersucker style with handmade embroidery encouraging you to vote, an American flag stars option, and an on-trend blue tie dye style. Each mask is made with three layers and includes a pocket for your filter, with one filter inside one of the masks, and three packets of five so you can refill as needed.
Just Vote 2020 Tote Bag
Designed by one of Redbubble's independent artists, BootsBoots, this durable shopping bag features the statement "Just Vote 2020" emblazoned on both sides via a sublimated print. The bag itself boasts a strong one-inch wide cotton shoulder strap, while the bag itself is made with soft yet durable 100% spun polyester poplin fabric. If you like the logo but the bag isn't your style, you can also get it on tees, a zipper pouch, or a laptop sleeve.
