Denise Richards Is Leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Denise Richards is putting down her diamond and leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
The actress is exiting the hit Bravo show after just two seasons, her rep confirmed to Variety on Wednesday, Sept. 9.
Prior to her departure a source told E! News, "Denise has made it clear she doesn't want to return and doesn't feel comfortable returning. She has expressed it was emotionally stressful and took a toll on her mental health."
Richards' departure from RHOBH comes off the heels of season 10, which followed drama surrounding the Wild Things actress after Brandi Glanville told Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp on camera that she had sex with Denise. Denise vehemently denied Brandi's claims and said she wasn't even friends with Brandi, despite Brandi showing cast mates lengthy text messages between her and Denise.
By the season finale on Aug. 26, the RHOBH cast was divided on who to believe.
The trailer for the three-part reunion (part two airs tonight at 9 p.m.) made it clear it's Denise against everyone else. "Denise, you lie, lie, lie, lie, lie, lie," Lisa Rinna claimed.
Denise joined the RHOBH cast in season 8 and won fans over with her openess, particularly when it came to her sex life.
Rinna pointed this out in the reunion trailer, telling her during one tense moment, "The whole f--king world knows about Denise's husband going and getting a happy ending from, like, a 100-year-old woman!"
According to our source, the rest of Denise's now former co-stars have not yet signed contracts for the next season of RHOBH.
Part two of the RHOBH reunion airs tonight at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Scroll down to check out the ladies' season 10 reunion looks.
