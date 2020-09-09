Why Niecy Nash Says Her Marriage to Jessica Betts Was "Not a Coming Out"

When Niecy Nash revealed her marriage to singer Jessica Betts news headlines focused on her sexuality, describing the announcement as her "coming out."

However, the Claws star now tells People that she doesn't view her newfound relationship status, which she announced on Aug. 31, as a declaration of any sort. She explains, "[My marriage] has absolutely nothing to do with gender and it has everything to do with her soul."

"I don't feel like my marriage is my coming out of anywhere, but rather a going into myself and being honest about who I love," Niecy continues. "And I'm not limiting myself on what that love is supposed to look like."

The 50-year-old also acknowledges that she was married twice to two different men.

Prior to dating Jessica, the star was in an 8-year marriage to Jay Tucker, who she separated from in Oct. 2019. They finalized their divorce in March of this year, just five months before she'd wed her bride on Aug. 29.