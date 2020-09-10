Bachelor Nation's Hannah Ann Sluss Reveals What's in Her Bag

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Hannah Ann Sluss will accept a rose and fabulous handbag.
If you ask the beloved Bachelor Nation, having a large, reliable bag is more than helpful for a woman always on the go. "I feel like Mary Poplins sometimes because my purses are full of everything you could possibly need," Hannah Ann joked to E! News exclusively.
From her favorite Victoria's Secret lounge set to some irresistible chocolate chip cookies, the 24-year thinks of everything. But this summer, she really fell in love with poppi drinks.
"I recommend poppi to all my friends!" she shared with E! News when partnering with the beverage. "It's my go-to drink because it's a prebiotic soda with apple cider vinegar in it...It tasted delicious."
So what else is in Hannah Ann's bag? Keep scrolling below to find out!
Simple Mills Almond Flour Chocolate Chip Cookies
"Whenever I'm wanting a sweet treat, I love Simple Mills cookies since they are made with clean ingredients!"
The Secret Book
"My favorite book is The Secret. I look forward to looking at the daily reading every morning when I wake up! I have the app on the phone and it's the best way to start my day with a positive attitude and mindset."
poppi A Healthy Sparkling Prebiotic Soda
"My favorite [poppi] flavor is the watermelon and I make a darn good cocktail with it called the Kissn'Spritz! I use one can of watermelon poppi, one shot of tequila and 8 oz., of watermelon purée. It's the most refreshing and hydrating cocktail!"
Sports Illustrated Swim Long Triangle Top
"This summer, I've been living in swimsuits and have really loved Sports Illustrated's new swimsuit line."
Satin Oversized T-shirt & Short Set
"When I'm not outside in a swimsuit, I'm at home cooking in my comfy clothes. I love Victoria's Secret lounge sets because I still feel like I'm still dressed up and looking cute!"
Coach Turnlock Backpack
"My go-to purse would have to be Coach. I've also recently been into backpacks since I carry so much with me. I love their leather backpack because it's timeless."
Coach Rivington Belt Bag 7
"I love Coach because the quality will last me for years and they are trendy but also affordable! I love the belt bag that's the perfect size for my essentials."
Maybelline Baby Lips Moisturizing Lip Balm
"Since I'm always outside in the sun, it's important for me to keep my skin hydrated, including my lips. I love Maybelline's lip balm because it keeps my lips soft and moisturized."
Iconic London Brow Silk and Brush Bundle
"I like my eyebrows to look full and groomed and I've been hooked on Iconic London's brow silk, which keeps my brows in place."
Express Ruched Side Sheath Dress
"Half of my closet is dresses! I like them because it's less stress having to style an outfit. I like to have a few casual dresses from Express since they are affordable and so cute."
Frill Sleeve Crop Shirt
"I recently came out with a collection with one of my favorite fashion brands, boohoo! I love these pieces because they are colorful and fun."
Face Illuminator Highlighting Powder
"My go-to makeup look this summer is a light foundation, highlighter and concealer! My favorite highlighter and concealer is from Laura Mercier."
Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Concealer
"I've been using Laura Mercier products for years ever since my mom bought me my first makeup product in middle school."
