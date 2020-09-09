With Woke, Lamorne Morris Wanted to Go Further Than New Girl Ever Could

No matter what he does, Lamorne Morris will always be at least partly known as New Girl's Winston Bishop.

That doesn't seem to bother him that much and he himself continues to keep the character alive on Instagram (like when Winston and his cat Ferguson appeared to encourage fans to register to vote), but in searching for new projects after New Girl, Morris really wanted to change things up.

His new show Woke, which premieres Wednesday, Sept. 9 on Hulu, gives him an opportunity to do something different and explore themes that New Girl only ever got to touch on.

"Post-New Girl, I remember saying that I wanted to change the tempo and the pace in which my career was going and I really wanted to take my time with different roles and things that meant something," he tells E! News. "Things that kind of held more weight. New Girl carried a lot of that, but in increments."