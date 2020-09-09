KardashiansChadwick BosemanSophie Turner & Joe JonasEthan Is SupremeRoyalsPhotosVideos

Lily Allen Pairs Her Dior Wedding Dress With In-N-Out After Marrying David Harbour

Lily Allen and David Harbour confirmed they are married by sharing photos of their Las Vegas wedding and In-N-Out reception.

By Cydney Contreras 09 Sep, 2020 9:17 PMTags
WeddingsLas VegasGalleriesLily AllenWedding DressPhotosCelebrities
Related: Wedding Bells Are Ringing & This Couple Is Live Streaming

Now this is a wedding we'd want to go to.

Lily Allen and David Harbour confirmed they are officially Mr. and Mrs. in a low-key Instagram announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 9. The singer posted pictures of their Las Vegas wedding, which was obviously officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator. Two of the photos were of the newlyweds, while a third was of Lily eating a cheeseburger from In-N-Out in her approximately $4,000 Dior bridal gown

The 35-year-old kept things simple and captioned the photos with three heart emojis.

In response, her now-husband commented with these lyrics from Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love": "...darling so it goes, some things are meant to be." Swoon.

The Stranger Things star added in his own Instagram announcement, "In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people's princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic... Refreshments were served at a small reception following."

photos
2020 Celebrity Weddings

From the '60s inspired Dior bridal gown to the In-N-Out reception, it seems this is the way to get hitched.

Trending Stories

1

Floyd Mayweather's Boxing Prodigy, Danny Gonzalez, Dead After Shooting

2

Ryan Seacrest Reacts to Keeping Up With the Kardashians Ending

3

True Crime Author Shanna Hogan Dead at 38 After Pool Accident

Although, as Justin Long remarked on David's post, "Congratulations!!! Also: my ideal wedding (I mean, minus the ashen wildfire sky + global pandemic but [shrug emoji])"

To see what other celebs ditched the traditional nuptials in favor of a trip to Vegas, check out the gallery below!

Instagram
Lily Allen & David Harbour

The singer and Stranger Things star tied the knot in a small and intimate ceremony at the popular Graceland Wedding Chapel. They followed up the nuptials with a small reception at the local In-N-Out, where the bride chowed down on a cheeseburger in her Dior dress. 

Instagram / Diplo
Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas

Months before their luxurious wedding in France, the actress and Jonas Brothers singer held an impromptu ceremony attended by Diplo and more singers, who attended the 2019 Billboard Music Awards just hours before. 

Twitter
Nicholas Brendon & Moonda Tee

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star married his girlfriend under the "Welcome to Las Vegas" sign. 

Getty Images
Francesca Eastwood & Jordan Feldstein

Clint Eastwood's daughter tied the knot with Jonah Hill's brother in a surprise ceremony. "She's an adrenaline junkie," Dina Eastwood said after hearing the news. "She's a lovely, smart, amazing person who will do a goof-off at a whim."

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Megan Hilty & Brian Gallagher

In a surprise wedding nobody saw coming, the former Smash star married her actor beau at the Venetian Chapel. 

AKM/GSI
Kevin Federline & Victoria Prince

Britney Spears' ex husband surprised his fiancée with a proposal and wedding in front of 30 people. "For the first time in my life, I got a taste of heaven!" the excited bride told E! News.

Courtesy of Jesse Grant/WireImage
Courtney Stodden & Doug Hutchinson

When the couple said "I Do" at the The Little Chapel of Flowers, Hutchinson was 51 and she was 16.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage.com
Billy Bob Thornton & Angelina Jolie

Long before Brad Pitt, the philanthropist and Oscar-winning actress enjoyed a 20-minute wedding ceremony at the Little Church of the West.

Wagner Az/AKM-GSI
Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos

The All My Children stars married in a touching ceremony at the Chapel of Cheese. Yes, it's a real place, ladies and gentlemen.

Gregg DeGuire/Rebecca Sapp/WireImage
Britney Spears & Jason Alexander

The pop princess extended her New Year's festivities when she wed childhood friend Jason Allen Alexander at the Little White Wedding Chapel in 2004. Her family had the marriage annulled after just two days.

FREDERICK BROWN/AFP/Getty Images
Carmen Electra & Dennis Rodman

After getting married at the Little Chapel of the Flowers, the colorful NBA star quickly claimed he was drunk and didn't realize what he was getting himself into. The marriage ended soon after.

Steve Granitz/WireImage.com
Cindy Crawford & Richard Gere

Despite a wonderful wedding fit for a supermodel, the twosome called it quits four years after their special day. Crawford would later cite their 17-year age difference as a big reason for the split.

Denise Truscello/WireImage
Leah Remini & Angelo Pagan

In front of VH1 cameras, the King of Queens costars wed at Bellagio Hotel's beautiful poolside.

Denise Truscello/WireImage
Rick Salomon & Pamela Anderson

The former Baywatch babe stepped away from her role as Hans Klok's magician's assistant at Planet Hollywood to marry in the city.

STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images
Michael Jordan & Juanita Vanoy Jordan

The basketball legend had plenty of game when he married his girlfriend back in 1989.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Mike Tyson & Lakiha Spicer

The heavyweight boxing champ exchanged boxing rings for wedding chapels when he married his girlfriend at La Bella Wedding Chapel.

Denise Truscello/Getty Images
Andre Agassi & Stefanie Graf

Forget the wedding chapels. The tennis champions held their private ceremony in their Las Vegas home.

Todd Williamson/Getty Images
The-Dream & Christina Milian

One week before announcing they were expecting a baby together, the R&B singers eloped at the Little White Chapel.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage for Harrison & Shriftman
Nicky Hilton & Todd Meister

Paris Hilton was present when her sister said "I Do" at 2:30 a.m. at the Vegas Wedding Chapel.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Kevin Dillon & Jane Stuart

With an Elvis Presley impersonator and his Entourage costars attending, Dillon pulled out all the stops for his downtown wedding chapel ceremony.

Todd Williamson/Getty Images
Jodie Sweetin & Cody Herpin

From "Full House" to full housewife! The actress walked down the aisle and tied the knot at the Little Church of the West.

Splash News
Sinead O'Connor & Barry Herridge

On her 45th birthday, the "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer got married in the back of a pink Cadillac at the Little White Chapel. The relationship, unfortunately, didn't last very long. The couple separated 17 days later.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Time, Inc
Jon Bon Jovi & Dorothea Hurley

The rock star was "Livin' on a Prayer" when he married his fiancé at the Graceland Wedding Chapel. The couple is still together today.

Ron Galella/WireImage
David Cassidy & Kay Lenz

The former teen heartthrob married his girlfriend at the Little Church of the West. He would later return to Vegas to perform at the MGM Grand.

Ron Galella/WireImage
Wayne Newton & Elaine Okamura

The Las Vegas entertainer didn't travel too far to marry his wife. The couple exchanged vows at the Flamingo Hotel back in 1968.

Trending Stories

1

Floyd Mayweather's Boxing Prodigy, Danny Gonzalez, Dead After Shooting

2

Ryan Seacrest Reacts to Keeping Up With the Kardashians Ending

3

True Crime Author Shanna Hogan Dead at 38 After Pool Accident

4

Lloyd Cafe Cadena's Family Reveals YouTube Star's Cause of Death

5

Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Talk Wedding Plans & Baby Matteo