Padma Lakshmi Explains Why She's "Strict" About Her 10-Year-Old Daughter's Eating Habits

Her house, her rules.

Padma Lakshmi is keeping it real when it comes to her parenting. The Top Chef star recently opened up about how tries to lead by example for her 10-year-old daughter, Krishna Thea Lakshmi-Dell.

That means the reality TV personality has a few rules set in place, including the type of meals her baby girl eats.

"There are a lot of things I'm not strict about, like bedtime, but I've always been pretty strict about what she eats," Padma told Parents for its October issue, which she's the cover star for. "I believe you set a child's eating patterns by the time they're 4 or 5, and the best way to get a child to eat healthily is to eat well yourself."

The 50-year-old author explained that she and her daughter "try to keep our diet 50 percent fruits and vegetables, and Krishna knows that I'll look over her plate."