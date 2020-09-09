Ryan Seacrest Reacts to Keeping Up With the Kardashians Ending

A fond farewell.
On Wednesday, Sept. 9's episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, Ryan Seacrest addressed the Kardashian-Jenners' recent announcement about Keeping Up With the Kardashians coming to an end in 2021.
As E! readers may recall, Ryan serves as the creator and executive producer for the longtime E! docu-series, which stars Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Rob Kardashian, Scott Disick, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.
And while Ryan and the Kardashian-Jenners started their reality TV journey over 14 years ago, he remembered the first day of filming like it was yesterday.
"It was about 14-and-a-half years ago, [Kris] was looking to do a series with the family," the American Idol host shared with co-host Kelly Ripa. "I, as a producer at the time, was looking for my first series to produce…I remember they were gonna do a barbecue at their house and she said, 'Why don't you send a camera up and shoot this barbecue?'"
Ironically, at the time, Ryan's production company hadn't acquired a camera yet. So, he had to purchase a camera at Best Buy.
After the purchase, Ryan sent a colleague to go film the family cookout—and they struck reality TV gold.
"There was yelling, there was laughter, there were hugs, it was all the ingredients to make a great show," Ryan continued. "We made a seven-minute tape out of it and we showed that to E!"
Even though some executives were hesitant about the project, Ryan went straight to the head of the network and pitched the show. Weeks later the show was on the air and the rest, as they say, was history.
In the same segment, Ryan issued "a big thank you to the family," especially Kris.
"I know her as my partner and dear friend, I almost feel like I'm family with her," the 45-year-old TV personality stated. "She is truly an amazing person and, I think, one of the savviest businesspeople on the planet."
Continuing on this topic, Ryan praised Kris for the way she manages family and an incredible empire.
"It's no small task," he added. "She has really propelled that franchise and those businesses into what they are today."
On Tuesday, Sept. 8, the Kardashian-Jenner family took to social media and announced that KUWTK will end its iconic run with season 20 in 2021.
In their statement, the family noted, "We are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years—through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."
This news shocked many fans, including Kelly's 19-year-old daughter, Lola Consuelos.
"Judging by Lola's whole demeanor, it was as if she had a break-up with her best friend. You know what I mean?" Kelly revealed. "Her best friends broke up with her in her mind."
Don't fret, Lola! We still have all of season 19, which premieres Thursday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m., to enjoy before tuning into the farewell season in 2021.
Not to mention, past seasons of KUWTK are heading to Peacock on Sept. 20.
So, there's still plenty of KUWTK to enjoy.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)