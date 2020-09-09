Black-ish Is Getting Another Spinoff: Everything We Know About Old-ish

The eldest members of the Johnson family are gearing up for the spotlight.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, ABC is developing old-ish, a new spinoff from black-ish creator Kenya Barris. It's set to star Jenifer Lewis and Laurence Fishburne as Ruby and Earl "Pops" Johnson, mom and dad to Anthony Anderson's Dre.

In the series, which Barris will write and executive produce, Ruby and Pops will move to a rapidly changing (read: gentrifying) neighborhood in Los Angeles and give their love a second chance. They're also expected to meet characters from their past and new ones from said neighborhood.

Of course, Lewis and Fishburne know these characters like the back of their hands considering they've played them since black-ish premiered in 2014. As THR reported, producers will also include Lewis, Fishburne, Anderson, and E. Brian Dobbins. Additionally, the new show will mark a return to ABC for Barris, who signed a three-year development deal with Netflix back in 2018.