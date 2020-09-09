There's a New RoboCop in Town on Peacock's Comedy Code 404: Watch a First Look

There's a new robo-cop in town and he's...a "work in progress."

E! News has the exclusive first look at Peacock's new comedy series Code 404. The show follows London's top cops John Major (Daniel Mays) and Roy Carver (Stephen Graham). When Major's cover is blown and he's killed in the line of duty, the elite police unit brings him back to life using glitchy A.I. technology.

"They rebuilt me with computers!" Major says in the trailer below.

As Major and Carver get back in the field to tackle more cases, it's very clear the new part man, part-machine detective is very much a "work in progress."

The clip shows Major driving on the wrong side of the road and testing the limits of his perceived invisibility by tasering himself in the throat.

"You sure you didn't have any bits left over when you finished rewiring?" Carver asks one of the scientists before later screaming at his partner, "You've come back a really crap cop!"