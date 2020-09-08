BREAKING

Keeping Up With the Kardashians to End After Season 20
The New Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat Collab Is Wearable Art

Wear Jean-Michel Basquiat's Neo-Expressionist artwork on Coach bags, clothing and accessories.

By Carolin Lehmann 08 Sep, 2020 9:17 PM
Beloved New York City artist Jean-Michel Basquiat has teamed up with Coach for a bold new collection. His Neo-Expressionist art, with references to African art and American pop culture, can now be worn on Coach bagsclothing items or accessories. Plus, some of your favorite celebs like Jennifer Lopez are modeling the designs.

Shop the highlights from Basquiat's unique collection below. You'll be sure to find a new statement piece to add to your wardrobe!

Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat Rogue 25 in Brass/Elm

This glovetanned leather and suede bag has a crowned dinosaur on it. 

$795
Coach

Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat Sweatshirt in Cream

This unisex, cotton sweatshirt features one of Basquiat's bold paintings.

$295
Coach

Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat Beat Shoulder Bag 18 in Brass/Ivory

This funky bag has interchangeable straps and is made of natural pebble leather and glovetanned leather. You'll feel famous wearing it.

$550
Coach

Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat Sweatshirt

Keep it PG in this unisex, cotton-blend crewneck in a navy blue.

$295
Coach

Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat Rogue 25

You can also purchase the Rogue bag in this city-inspired print

$795
Coach

Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat Rogue 25 With Snakeskin Detail

This funky bag is made of glovetanned leather and genuine snakeskin. It has designs on both the front and back. 

$850
Coach

Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Keep it comfy in this unisex, cotton long-sleeve T with a crown on the front and baseball on the back. 

$175
Coach

Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat Rogue 39 With Snakeskin Detail

For a luxe look, go for this bag made of natural pebble leather and glovetanned leather with genuine snakeskin details. This large bag comes with two straps.

$1,300
Coach

Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat Signature T-Shirt

Show off Coach and Basquiat designs on this cotton T-shirt. It offers the best of both brands.

$150
Coach

Coach X Jean-Michel Basquiat Bag Charm

If you're looking to purchase something small, you can't go wrong with this glovetanned leather dino bag charm. It can also be used as a keychain.

$55
Coach

