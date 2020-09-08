Chrissy Teigen Addresses Impact of "Pizzagate Insanity" on Her Mental Health and Pregnancy

Chrissy Teigen is learning to "live" with the incessant attacks from conspiracy theorists.

For years now, the mother of two's social media accounts have been inundated with unsubstantiated allegations of sex trafficking and ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Individuals will often accuse her and husband John Legend of pedophilia or leave a string of pizza emojis in the comments section of her Instagram, a reference to the discredited "Pizzagate" theory, which gained popularity in part because of the far-right conspiracy group QAnon.

Chrissy and John have repeatedly stated that there is no truth to these claims. In addition, authorities have never formally accused the couple of wrongdoing. However, the speculation continues.

In July, Chrissy said she deleted 60,000 tweets in an attempt to safeguard her loved ones, writing, "I'm worried for my family."

Now, the star reveals on Instagram that it reached a point where she stopped leaving "cute" comments on her friend's social media posts, because she believed "they'd be flooded with pizzagate insanity."