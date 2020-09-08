Pregnant Emma Roberts Bares Her Baby Bump in Stylish Swimsuit Selfie

Emma Roberts is one fashionable mama-to-be.

The 29-year-old actress gave fans a glimpse at her growing baby bump by posting a swimsuit selfie to Instagram on Monday, Sept. 7. The Scream Queens star wore a floral-patterned one-piece by J.Crew and accessorized her summer style with red Mulberry sunglasses.

"Happy Labor Day," she captioned the snap.

Roberts also posted a photo of her outfit of the day on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Sticking with the floral theme, the American Horror Story celebrity rocked a pretty pink Klements dress and added an Akris bag, Dior shoes and the same Mulberry sunnies to complete the look.

Roberts confirmed last week that she's expecting her first child, a baby boy, with Garrett Hedlund. "Me…and my two favorite guys," she captioned photos of herself cradling her baby bump and smiling alongside the 36-year-old actor.

The big news came about two months after reports had spread that Roberts is expecting a bundle of joy.