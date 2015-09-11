Beyoncé, Jay Z, Blue Ivy and Kelly Rowland Enjoy Vacation on the Amalfi Coast—See the Pics!

Ciao, bella!

Beyoncé Knowles was spotted soaking up all the sea and sun on a trip to the Amalfi Coast of Italy. The belated birthday girl appeared relaxed and happy, surrounded by hubby Jay Z and daughter Blue Ivy. The trio was joined by fellow Destiny's Child member Kelly Rowland and her family—including husband Tim Witherspoon and baby son, Titan. The families traveled in a luxury yacht through the Mediterranean, stopping in Nerano for lunch at the top-rated Italian gem, "La Conca del Sogno." Translation: the conch of a dream. It certainly looks like the lunch of our dreams!

The couple dined on traditional southern Italian fare including fresh oysters—probably plucked from the sea that very morning. To top the meal off, white wine was served. Bottoms up!