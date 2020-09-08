Chrissy Teigen Recalls "Terrible, Scary Experience" Being Followed Alongside John Legend

Some car rides are simply too hard to forget.

While Chrissy Teigen may be married to A-list singer and EGOT winner with John Legend, the Hollywood couple isn't exempt from racial profiling in the United States.

While appearing in Marie Claire's Fall 2020 issue, the Cravings author opened up about a "terrible, scary experience" with her husband close to 10 years ago that she still remembers vividly.

"We were in a nicer neighborhood at night, driving slowly, looking for John's godmother's home," Chrissy recalled to the publication. "These two guys were in a pickup truck slowly tailing us, flashing their lights and trying to speak to us. When we pulled over, they were like, ‘What are you guys looking for?' and we gave them the address."

Chrissy continued, "They literally said, ‘Get your asses out of here!' and proceeded to follow us all the way into her driveway. They got out of the car and stared at us as we knocked on the door and went inside."