Nikki Bella Strips Down & Gets Real About Her Post-Baby Body: "It Isn't Easy"

Nikki Bella is keeping it real.
The Total Bellas star is just five weeks postpartum after giving birth to her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, but as she explained in a series of Instagram Stories on Monday night, she's already working toward getting her pre-baby body back.
Stripped down to her bra and underwear to show her followers "the raw and real me," Nikki candidly recounted her pregnancy journey after admitting that stepping in front of the camera was "really hard."
Ultimately though, she "felt like it was the right thing to do."
"Because I feel like sometimes on social media, with people in the spotlight, we truly don't showcase how hard postpartum can be, and the journey of getting your body back," Nikki explained. "So I want to bring you all along in the realest, rawest way possible. So here I am."
The mom to Matteo Chigvintsev revealed she's 18 pounds away from my pre-pregnancy weight, and that the "majority" of the weight gain came from "having a lot of fun."
"I want to blame, so bad, COVID and being in Arizona with a lot of heat that I didn't get to work out like I used to...But no. I indulged in pizza quite a bit, especially towards the end. And baked goods," Nikki recalled. "Especially when it got hotter and I was just sick of being locked up inside."
She then noted that she often used her pregnancy "as an excuse" to indulge, along with the fact that Artem "happens to be a gourmet chef."
"But I have to take full accountability," Nikki added before detailing her journey to lose 18 pounds, reassuring her followers that she'll do so "in the most healthiest way possible because I'm breastfeeding, obviously, and giving my son the most amazing nutrition is number one."
"So there's going to be no crash-diets," she continued. "There's gonna be no starving myself."
Nikki then gave a shout-out to her fellow moms—including twin sis Brie Bella, who recently welcomed her second child with husband Daniel Bryan—noting that "it isn't easy" dealing with all of the physical and mental changes that postpartum life brings.
Of course, "being a mom is the most rewarding thing ever," Nikki added.
"It's worth all the curves, all the changes, the hard work to get my body back in shape," she said. "Because I have the most amazing little boy ever."
Nikki wrapped up the vulnerable series of videos by doing a full turn and telling the camera, "Here's the real me!"
Hear more about Nikki's weight loss journey here.
