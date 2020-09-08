Nikki Bella Strips Down & Gets Real About Her Post-Baby Body: "It Isn't Easy"

Nikki Bella is keeping it real.

The Total Bellas star is just five weeks postpartum after giving birth to her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, but as she explained in a series of Instagram Stories on Monday night, she's already working toward getting her pre-baby body back.

Stripped down to her bra and underwear to show her followers "the raw and real me," Nikki candidly recounted her pregnancy journey after admitting that stepping in front of the camera was "really hard."

Ultimately though, she "felt like it was the right thing to do."

"Because I feel like sometimes on social media, with people in the spotlight, we truly don't showcase how hard postpartum can be, and the journey of getting your body back," Nikki explained. "So I want to bring you all along in the realest, rawest way possible. So here I am."

The mom to Matteo Chigvintsev revealed she's 18 pounds away from my pre-pregnancy weight, and that the "majority" of the weight gain came from "having a lot of fun."